Magoha forms CBCimplementation panel

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has appointed a 17-member taskforce to interrogate the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) after Kenya Union of Teachers (Knut) opposed it.

The task force will be chaired by Prof. Fatuma Chege and will be in office for one year.

“The task force will undertake broad stakeholder engagement, review literature and identify international best practices with a view to preparing a comprehensive advisor report,” said the gazette notice by Magoha issued on Tuesday last week.

Chege’s panel will look at the transition of grade six cohorts of CBC and standard 7 and 8 of the 8-4-4 systems in 2023.

It “will also advise on work plans strategies to prepare the country for implementation of senior secondary pathways and tracks in 2026, including infrastructure Ural and human resources,” he added.

The members in the task force include; National Parents Association (NPA) chairman Nicholas Maiyo, former Nairobi Education Executive Janet Ouko, Prof. Jack Too, Stephen Odebero, Rev Fr. Joseph Mutie, Winston Akala, Gabriel Katana, Glory Mutungi, Eldah Onsumo, Bakary Athman, Mutheu Kasanga.

Also in the panel are Adan Saman, Nelson Makanda, Charles Ongondo, Indimuli Kahi, Nicholas Gathemia, Augusta Muthigani. Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang and TSC Chief Executive Nancy Macharia will be ex-officio members.