Machongo win in Gucha as Bureti hold trial games.

Philip Yegon and Gibo Zachary @PeopleSport11

PAG Machongo edged out hard-fighting Nyaburumbasi 3-2 on post-match penalties to successfully defend their football U19 title in Gucha Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA) Term Two Games yesterday.

Machongo came from behind in both halves of regular time to land in the penalty shootout. Machongo lost their first spot kick but recovered and thanks to their goalkeeper Ibrahim Obita’s heroic saves, winning the match 3-2.

St Angela Sengera Girls dominated the competition, scooping three titles out of seven on offer with Itare winning two titles.

The defending champions outwitted their sister rivals Sengera Parish 3-1 to win two more. Sengera clinched the netball title after hammering Kebere 15-1 as well as girls’ U19 football title but narrowly lost 1-0 to Itare Girls in the football U16 finals. Itare then collected their second trophy, this time in volleyball boys thrashing Machongo 3-0 in straight sets.

Elsewhere, Ainamoi sub county schools battled for places in the Kericho County Secondary Schools ball games slated for June 5 at Cheptenye Secondary playing grounds in Belgut.

At Kericho High, six schools were in action yesterday as Poiywek boys beat Chepngobob 3-0 in a football thriller. The victors got their goals through Elias Kipkorir’s brace while Nixon Kipkirui scored the third goal for his side.

Kericho Day Secondary game from a goal behind to down Sitotwet 2-1. Hempstone Brian and Peter Shibelenche netted the goals.