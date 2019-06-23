M-Lugha pegs translation for improved education

Grace Wachira @yaa_grace

It was only in 2017 that Abdinoor AliMahdi noticed that his brother, who at the time was a second year student at the University of Nairobi, was struggling to submit his assignment online and was forced to turn to Google for content.

“That’s when I decided to do something about the education crisis, and an idea came to me for my Masters project. Having enrolled for a Masters course in Education technology (MSc ICT in Education and Instructional Design) at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. I sat down and researched about the problems and possible technological solutions,” says the telecommunication engineer.

Swift transition

Abdinoor says he could not understand how the rest of the world was experiencing Artificial Intelligence (AI) yet we were still struggling with language barriers. Before he ventured in to Edtech (education technology), he was head of department in charge of fibre to the home implementation at Soliton Telmec.

“I left all that and after graduation, I decided to innovate solutions by starting with the lowest level of the education, Early Childgood Development. I developed multilingual mother tongue-based mobile apps that translated the syllabus into local languages,” he notes.

The problem he noted was the language barrier between the local pupils and non-local teachers as well as the lack of language competency.

“You cannot teach English and Kiswahili by using the same languages, especially when it comes to an innocent child who has never experienced diversity,” he argues, adding that in the most remote parts of Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit or Turkana, residents only know their first language. “The directive by Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development that children in rural areas must be taught by the use of their mother tongue also motivated me,” he says.

Rocky start

Abdinoor started on his application while working as a telecom engineer, but decided to resign and commercialise it fully. He admits to having a rocky start. “Conceptualising it was not a walk in the park because I had little programming skills, but as time went by, I got more confident with my skills and more ideas started flowing in,” he beams.

In the Master’s programme he undertook, there were no programming units. Fortunately, this was covered in his undergraduate and diploma. So, he decided to learn programming in-depth with the help of a friend who is a guru in JAVA programming language.

“I learnt programming in just two weeks. My advice to the youth who are enthusiastic about programming: it is easier and fun to be taught by a friend than go to a class and waste time and resource. After honing my skills, I created the app,” he adds.

So far, he has translated over 16 languages. “It takes a week to translate one local language. The rigorous process involves thorough research about the dialects, inviting a native speaker of the said dialect to record the voice, and then call someone else who speaks the same dialect to cross-check the earlier recordings,” he explains.

He adds, “I have to look for a common word they can both understand as people from the same community might speak different dialects, for example, a Kamba from Makueni has a difference dialect from the one of Kitui.”

Additionally, he also faced another challenge: getting the right words for local phrases since local languages are richer compared to English and Kiswahili. Two people of the same dialect might not agree on a word, depending on where they hail from, he asserts.

After collecting the information and systemically keying it in, Abdinoor then uploads them to Google Play Store and loads them on to a seven-inch children’s tablet. “The first version was free and only had Somali, Kikuyu, Kamba and Kalenjin. Each had over 2,000 downloads on Play Store. It costs Sh500 per download and the tablet goes for Sh8,000,” he says.

Currently, M-Lugha has Borana, Somali, Kikuyu, Tugen, Nandi, Kamba, Massai, Luo, Luhya, Giriama and Arabic, all translated to Kiswahili and English.

Abdinoor says the fact that he relates to the struggle rural children go through keeps him going. “I’ll not rest until every rural child speaks fluent English and Kiswahili by the time they are going to Class One. Personally I couldn’t read or write well up to Class Six. I never thought I’d be doing something meaningful in my life, but growing up and moving to Nairobi helped me a great deal. I am grateful to Allah for the strides I have made with M-Lugha,” he concludes.