Loitiptip in India for surgery, says to name attack plotters

People Daily June 21, 2019
Loitiptip in India for surgery, says to name attack plotters.

Kinyuru Munuhe and Lydiah Nyanchwa @PeopleDailyKe

Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip has been flown to India for a head surgery after he was attacked by a machete-wielding 10-man gang early this month.

Speaking to People Daily while in India, the senator said he will name suspected planners of  his attack immediately he is discharged from the hospital in a week’s  time.

He pointed an accusing finger at unnamed land cartels in Lamu eyeing lucrative  compensation from government for infrastructural development.

“I was attacked for raising issues that touch on land, corruption and drugs. The list includes county government officials and businessmen,” Loitiptip said.

He was airlifted to India after being admitted at Aga Khan Hospital for over a week. So far, police have arrested four people over the attack.

Sexual assault

He was accosted at a club in Kasarani in the company  of Nairobi Governor Mike  Sonko’s daughter Agnes Saumu. The Senator said the gang tried to sexually assault Saumu before descending on him with blows and kicks using metal bars and pangas.

