Lobby rejects plan to reduce IEBC officials

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

The Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNCHR) has opposed a proposal by MPs to reduce the number of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) members from the current seven to four.

MPs have proposed amendments to the IEBC Act to reduce the number of commissioners to four, including the chairman. But in its raft of proposals, KNCHR wants lawmakers to maintain the number of commissioners at seven.

Receive views

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC), chaired by Ndaragua MP Jeremiah Kioni, KNCHR Research and Advocacy director Anne Okotoyi said Kenya should learn from Malawi, Nigeria, Uganda and Tanzania—whose electoral bodies have not less than seven commissioners.

“The reduction of the membership of the commission from seven to five would be a reduction in the much-needed diversity and consultation in the decision-making processes on policies and the direction of IEBC,” said Okotoyi.

The current act provides for the commission to have a chairperson and six other commissioners. Each member serves a fixed six-year term.

The human rights body also wants IEBC to not only play an advisory role but also a supervisory one in the formulation of policies, plans and the execution in its functions.

CIOC is receiving views on the proposed IEBC (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2019 which also seeks to delink IEBC from boundaries delimitation.