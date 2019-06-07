Liz Ahadi, CEO, Beauty for Ashes and a performing artiste

Best thing about being Kenyan?

Our diversity and talent has made us be recognised on the global map, thus makes global engagement easier. Kenya is also full of fun people as we find fun in any situation.

One thing that many people do not know about you?

I won numerous trophies when I was in primary school because of my acting skills.

Biggest misconception people have about you?

That I am harsh and can be a bully. This, however, is not true. I’m a sweet soul.

Memorable country you have ever been to?

I have not travelled much, but before the end of the year, I pray that God will open doors.

Sweetest act anyone has ever done for you?

A friend shared their meal when I had no money for food.

Worst hotel experience?

Being denied sausages at breakfast only for a mzungu to be served some right after me.

What’s your favourite restaurant in town?

Café Deli. The quality of food is the same regardless of the branch or county.

Best place you have ever visited in Nairobi?

Afro Sayari along Ruiru bypass. It can best be described as home away from home.

Best childhood memories?

I always enjoyed meals with my cousins, especially when we gathered at my grandmother’s place.

Worst habits?

I laugh a lot; it can be annoying to some people sometimes.

Best way to relax?

Time alone watching a good movie.

Hardest decision you ever made?

Quitting my eight to five job to focus on my make-up line and pursue my singing career. Surprisingly, it has worked out well for me.

Best advice you ever got?

Invest early; save before you spend and always put God first.

Lowest moment in life?

When I lost my dad back in 2008. I was broken for so many years, but I always run back to God for comfort.

What is your best physical feature?

My mouth (haha). I have sang songs that have enabled me stand in front of the high and mighty.