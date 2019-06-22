Lions and wildebeests

“We’ve found her,” said Jacob as he drove as fast as he could to a bushy area where Bahati, the leopard we were looking for, laid resting, unmoved by the presence of humans. From the moment I landed in the Mara, my main quest was to have a glimpse of this Bahati, who everyone was talking about.

From the stories I heard, she was unique, mainly because she produced three cubs each time she gave birth, which means that most of her cubs have a higher chance of survival. Leopards are solitary creatures and only stay with people when mating or when they are taking care of their young ones. It was, therefore, not unusual that we found Bahati by her solitary self.

So, early in the morning at 6.30 am, I woke up for my morning game drive after sipping on a hot cup of coffee.

Rekero camp is located in the North of the Mara reserve, guaranteeing a great density and variety of wildlife just at your doorstep. The Maasai Mara is an interesting place to be, especially during this time of the year.

After learning of the early sightings of the wildebeests, I made my way to the Mara to check them out for the first time and even though I was disappointed by the fact that I didn’t have a glimpse of that spectacular event, it was a breath of fresh air simply being there.

Towards the end of July, lots of freshly arrived brown and black dots scatter the great plains of the Mara, one of the natural wonders of the world. The migration is usually determined by the rain patterns as the rains prompts the growth of grass, their staple food.

These creatures wander in constant pursuit of water as well as fresh grass.

They spend their lives wandering, unwearyingly trekking between the Serengeti in the South and the Mara in the North.

In addition, it is said that their calving instincts are synchronised to the movements of the moon, which leads to a three-week-long birth fest on the Serengeti plains in February.

The migration also affects the lives of other species in the Mara. For instance, predators such as wild cats and other large reptiles regard this season as their prosperity time. During a conversation with Mr Peter Thomson, the manager at Rekero camp, I learnt that some crocodiles make many a kill per day simply on the abundance of prey.

They feed by grabbing and holding onto their quarry with their sharp teeth, which they use for piercing and holding onto flesh. Their powerful jaw muscles holding the unfortunate best in a vice like grip. Unlike the dentation of other carnivals, the crocodile’s teeth are not well-suited to tearing flesh off of large prey items.

We also came across a pride of lionesses walking majestically in the reserve with their cubs. Jacob turned the open safari vehicle for a better view, enabling me to take excellent photos.

They looked like they had just made a kill and weren’t bothered even as we drove near them. I was amazed by their strength, their boldness and the fact that they have managed to take care of their cubs to a point they are grown and able to repel an attack from lions.

In the next turn we saw a lion quenching its thirst from River Olkejurongai and the similarity of it to our own Rongai town prompted me to inquire from Jacob the meaning. He tells me that Rongai means very slim and narrow river.

The male lion belonged to a weaker pride of males known as the Salas boys, a group notorious for attacking weaker males and taking over the pride. My stomach began to rumble so loudly an indication that I was hungry. After the four hour adventure, it was time for a bush breakfast.