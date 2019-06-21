Lionesses ready to maul Lady Cranes in Elgon Cup

Kenya Lionesses have made winning the Elgon Cup a priority even as they use tomorrow’s match against Uganda Lady Cranes as a build-up for the Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The women’s game is returning to Elgon Cup for the first time since 2015, when Kenya won it, and head coach Felix Oloo alias Ade says the Lionesses are hungry for another crown.

Kenya host the first leg at Kisumu’s Mamboleo showground, the first time the event is being held outside Nairobi, and the hosts want to record a huge win which will give them an edge ahead of the return leg in Kampala next week.

“Lionesses are cool, mentally strong and motivated by the fact that finally, they will play after a four year hiatus,” Oloo told People Sport yesterday.

The 1.30pm encounter will act as a curtain raiser for the men’s clash two-and-a-half hours later and Oloo has told his charges to seize the moment with an eye on the World Cup qualifiers scheduled for August 9-17 in Johannesburg, South Africa where Kenya are in Pool A alongside Uganda, Madagascar and South Africa.

“The girls know what is at stake, given we will meet again in the World Cup qualifiers in August. We will use the game to test the system while trying to tick the right boxes,” he added.

Lionesses won the 2015 edition with a narrow 12-11 aggregate victory after drawing 5-5 in Nairobi before snatching a 7-6 win in Uganda to lift the trophy.