Let’s fully embrace culture of donating blood

Angella Langat

World Blood Donor Day was marked last week. A special thank you to all voluntary blood donors for their life-saving gifts.

Safe blood is the most precious gift you and I can give another person, and is the true epitome of “the gift of life”. It is a contribution that saves millions of lives globally every year, in both routine and emergency situations.

The decision to give blood can save a life or several lives, making the availability of sufficient and safe blood a key ingredient to an effective health system. In fact, it is estimated that one pint of blood can save four lives, making it an indispensable component to healthcare.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates, for a country to be self-sufficient in blood supply, it require 10-20 units per 1,000 in the population.

For Kenya, this translates to at least 450,000 units or 1 per cent of the population need to donate blood once a year. We are struggling to reach this target. In 2017 for example, the Kenya National Blood Transfusion Service collected 149,642 units against a national target of 180,00 units.

Why are we not meeting our targets? Truth is, we are usually keen to donate blood when there is a national emergency and a blood appeal is made, after which, life goes back to normal for most of us.

The only other time that the blood donation appeals are taken seriously is when people have loved ones in need of a blood transfusion. In addition to family members and friends teaming up to donate blood, we also see many appeals on mainstream and social media from family and friends, hoping to save the lives of their loved ones.

While heeding to these appeals is commendable, we have to realise that much more blood is needed everyday.

Due to blood shortage in the country, women are some of the most affected due to postpartum haemorrhage. According to WHO, blood loss after delivery contributes to 35 per cent or 287,000 of maternal deaths annually.

It also means that surgical interventions that require blood or its components and blood transfusion will be difficult to do.

How do we turn around this issue so that we end preventable deaths of mothers and children? This calls for a national response to this important ingredient that saves lives.

Consistent blood donation is crucial in safeguarding mothers lives during childbirth or preventing deaths related to malaria, road accidents, sickle cell and cancer related treatments, among others.

At Beyond Zero, we value partnerships because together we can achieve more. In our medical safari in West Pokot last month, we partnered with Kenya National Blood Transfusion Services in rallying the residents to donate blood. We aim to continue with this campaign in other counties.

It is not everyday that we get the opportunity to save a life, but that is exactly what blood donation does. Each one of us needs to make blood donation a priority. — The writer is the coordinator at Beyond Zero Secretariat