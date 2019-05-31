Legal practitioners mourn slain lawyer

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Hundreds of mourners, among them judges, magistrates and lawyers, yesterday gathered at Eldoret High Court grounds for the requiem mass of slain lawyer Calvine Ngaira.

They eulogised Ngaira, who was stabbed to death by his colleague during a house party last week, as an outgoing man, full of life and kind hearted. He had practised for only two months after being admitted to the bar.

Justices Millicent Odeny, Anthony Ombwayo and Stephen Githinji were among those in attendance. Others were Law Society of Kenya North Rift chapter chairman Zephania Yego and chapter secretary Aseso Omollo.

“It is unfortunate the deceased lost his life under the hands of his colleague and there is nothing we can do but leave it to God to deliver justice to the victim and suspect,” said Ombwayo.

Yego said LSK has initiated a mentorship programme in partnership with mental health experts for young lawyers in the region to check rising cases of killings among them.

Abel Mogaka, the suspect, was arraigned before Eldoret chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa on Wednesday and he denied the murder charge.

He was detained in police custody for 10 days to allow officers to complete investigations.

The deceased will be buried tomorrow at his father’s farm in Endebess constituency, Trans Nzoia.