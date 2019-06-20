Lawyer Nyakundi arrested, to face murder charge

Zaddock Angira, Bernice Mbugua and Clement Kamau @PeopleDailyKe

Prominent lawyer Assa Nyakundi, accused of killing his son, was yesterday arrested, and is expected to be charged with murder today.

He was nabbed moments after leaving his lawyer John Khaminwa’s office in Kileleshwa and taken to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters.

DCI boss George Kinoti said the lawyer will face murder charges, an indication the Directorate of Public Prosecutions had okayed the new charges. Nyakundi had earlier been charged with manslaughter and released on bond.

His arrest came hours after Justice Ngenye Macharia directed that the application by Nyakundi challenging the DPP’s decision to drop manslaughter charges and instead charge him with murder be heard before Justice Luka Kimaru.

Justice Macharia issued the directive when Nyakundi’s wife and children moved to court seeking to be enjoined in a suit filed by the lawyer to bar DPP Noordin Haji from charging him with the murder of his son.

Through lawyer Danstan Omari, the family said they are victims in the case and need to be part of the proceedings.

Prosecution Counsel Catherine Mwaniki however said the wife was a witness in the murder they intend to charge Nyakundi with but did not oppose their application to be enjoined in the suit.

The family’s lawyers, however, insisted the wife and the children were victims and not witnesses as claimed by the prosecution.

Justice Macharia directed that the family files a formal affidavit seeking to be enjoined in the case. Nyakundi was charged with manslaughter in a Kiambu magistrate’s court on April 26 but Haji applied for the charge to be dropped and substituted with murder.

He is alleged to have killed his son Joseph Bogonko Nyakundi on March 17 in Nairobi. The lawyer said as they were approaching their house in Muthaiga, he stopped to change the position of his Glock pistol from a pouch in the car to a holster, when he accidentally discharged.

The city lawyer is challenging the DPP’s decision to prefer murder charges against him. In an affidavit filed by Khaminwa, Nyakundi wants the DPP and the DCI boss Kinoti stopped from seeking a favourable court or judicial officer to hear his case. He prays for an order prohibiting them from arresting or starting criminal proceedings against him related to or arising from the death of his son.

The lawyer argues that the decision of the DPP and DCI to charge and prosecute him was unreasonable, irrational, reckless, and enjoyed no validity before the law and Constitution. On May 3, 2019 Nyakundi’s wife, Lydia Kung’a filed a different application seeking to block the murder charge.