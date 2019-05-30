Large Kenyan field in Sweden promises fireworks in third leg of IAAF Diamond League

James Magayi @magayijim

Kenya’s long distance runners will be in action at the historic Stockholm Olympic Stadium when the Bahaus Galan IAAF Diamond League leg guns off tonight in the Swedish capital.

With the dramatic flaws of Kenya’s long distance prowess, spotlight will be right on the last item of the night despite the 10,000m race falling out of Diamond category.

Participants are not eligible for points from the race but the competition value from such a rich field bears great importance.

Olympian Yosei Muneria and former world junior champion Rhonex Kipruto headline a list of eight Kenyans among them national cross-country winner Vincent Rono in the 27-man field. With questions still abounding as to what hit the country’s distance runners, tonight’s race could provide clues of what lies ahead.

Personal best

Jemal Yimer Mekonen of Ethiopia is the fastest in the field with a PB of 26:56.11 while American Leonard Korir is second ranked.

From the Kenyan fold, Kipruto is favourite at 27:21.08 with Rono, Muneria and Amos Kurgat all in the sub-28 minute bracket. Peter Kiprotich and Isaac Kipyegon have personal best (PB) times above 28 minutes.

Even in the absence of Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda and Muktar Edris of Ethiopia, the quality of field is terrific.

There is just one Kenyan in a women 800m field that will be competed without towering stars Caster Semenya, Francine Niyonsaba and Margaret Nayirera, the three athletes with elevated testosterone levels. That leaves America Ajee Wilson (1:55.61) as favourite with Nelly Jepkosgei (1:58.96) still a pace off Habitam Alemu (1:57.56) of Ethiopia and Jamaica’s Natoya Goule (1:56.15) in the order of PB times.

Top dogs

The Kenyan has however, recorded the third fastest time this season (1:59.00) behind Wilson (1:58.83) and compatriot Raevyn Rodgers (1:59.7).

In the men’s 800m, a seven-man Kenya cast will clash with a Norwegian Ingebrigtsen trio of Filip, Jacob and Henrik. World champion Elijah Manangoi and silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot are the top dogs courtesy of their sub-3:29 PB times but geography massively plays in favour of Scandinavians.

Further competition will come from experienced Ethiopians Aman Wote who is launching his season and compatriot Samuel Tefera with Djibouti’s Souleiman Ayanleh also in the fray. Charles Simotwo of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Bethwel Birgen, George Manangoi and Timothy Sein complete the Kenyan cast.