Lakeside crack under pressure to hand USIU victory

Kisumu Lakeside gave away a 14-point lead to lose their second match of the weekend 60-56 to United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) in the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s Premier League.

Prior to the USIU encounter, George Onassis’ side had fallen to Kenya College of Accountancy-University (KCA-U) 44-43 on Saturday, having led the scores 7-2 at the end of the first quarter and 17-12 at the break. Against USIU, Lakeside started the match on a high, rushing to a 8-0 lead before the students could recollect themselves and score a paltry six points for the quarter to end 11-6.

High scoring

Lakeside extended their lead to 14 points at the break after a high scoring second quarter where they managed to double the student’s scores in a 18-9 score line.

Coach Cliff Owuor’s pep talk worked magic for the students as they mounted a successful comeback, cutting Lakeside’s lead to eight points at 37-29 at the end of the third quarter. Three quick tries from Larry Shavanga and Fredrick Onono in the dying minutes of the third period gave the students confidence to push further.

“Lakeside were reading our game plan and effectively countering it in the first half. My players were also nervous as this was their first time to play in the full glare of cameras,” said Owuor.

Shavanga and Onono changed the momentum for USIU in the final quarter. Combined with a now composed Ariel Otega, the students turned the tables on Lakeside with a match high quarter score of 31 points for the win.