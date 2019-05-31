KRU picks Odera for Simbas coaching job

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

Paul Odera has been appointed coach of the national rugby 15s side, Simbas for the upcoming assignments. Odera replaces New Zealander Ian Snook, whose contract expired last month after guiding the team for only a year and failing to make it to the Rugby World Cup.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) opted not to renew Snook’s contract. Before Snook, South African Jerome Paarwaters was dismissed just before the start of the 2019 World Cup qualifiers.

No reasons were given for the dismissal of the South African who is credited for guiding the Simbas up the world rankings and making the team a formidable force on the continental stage.

Core target

On Snook, sources say he had to go because he had not achieved the core target set by KRU that was to guide the Simbas to their first ever World Cup.

Odera, comes on board with his work cut out, he will be expected to build a team that will be ready for the 2023 Rugby World Cup set to be hosted by France. The first assignment for the coach who holds a World Rugby Level 3 Coaching Certificate is to guide Kenya in the Elgon Cup first leg scheduled for June 22 in Kisumu and the return leg set for July 13 in Kampala.

After Elgon Cup, Africa Gold Cup will be next for the Simbas who will be yearning for a continental title for the first time in over six years.

Simbas are also scheduled to play four Test matches this year with the first one expected on June 29 against Germany before facing Portugal, Hong Kong and Romania.