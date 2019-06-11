KQ investors come out guns blazing against nationalisation

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Kenya Airways (KQ) shareholders have rejected a proposal mooted by the National Assembly to nationalise the national carrier in a bid to return it back to profitability.

KQ chairman Michael Joseph was confronted by shareholders who wanted to know why he had intimated to members of the Public Accounts Committee that all options remain open including “closing shop” of the carrier.

Speaking yesterday during the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the shareholders said the promises KQ directors gave them had not been fulfilled, a development that had fuelled growing concern.

Be patient

Daniel Kimotho, a shareholder, told Joseph that he was not impressed with the direction KQ had taken because it appears like every time directors call an AGM, they say the same thing “be patient”.

“Tell us the truth,” said Kimotho. Joseph said the airline was planning to double its fleet over the next five years.

“We intend to double the size of the fleet over the next five years if we can find the right financial structure to do this,” Joseph said.

KQ, which is 48.9 per cent government-owned with KQ Lenders Company having a 38.1 per cent stake, Air-France KLM 7.8 per cent, employees 2.4 per cent and others 2.8 per cent, is opening new routes as it seeks to return to profit.

He said they gave up on the plans to manage JKIA after the whole issue was politicised adding that there are other revenue growing proposals – which he declined to name, but that he stressed will soon to be presented to the public.

Joseph told the shareholders to continue being patient because turning around KQ was not going to be easy. He, however, assured them that their interests will be protected in case of nationalisation.

“It is not our wish to nationalise the airline. If we go that way, I promise you it will be different,” said Joseph.

KQ was eyeing JKIA to help bolster its financial position, he said adding that due to political interference, the deal backfired.

Reduced loss

Last year, KQ reported a reduced loss before tax of Sh7.59 billion – which was a lower and remarkable improvement from the dire position that the company was in three year.

Joseph said that KQ would continue to implement the prudent financial management and the turnaround initiatives started last year. “Network expansion, growth in revenues and passenger numbers is the way to go,” he said.

During the AGM, shareholders re-elected Joseph as chairman and Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge as director for the next three years. Shareholders unanimously elected John Ngumi to the board to serve for three years.

Chief Executive Sebastian Mikosz, who was hired in 2017 to help turn around the airline, said last month he would resign at the end of this year for personal reasons, casting its recovery into doubt.

The, chairman, however said the airline’s management was intact despite Mikosz’s planned departure, adding he would leave behind a solid team but declined to say when a replacement for Mikosz will be chosen.