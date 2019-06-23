KPA, Ulinzi off to winning note in second leg

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) premier league entered the second leg this as teams chase top-eight finish for a chance to feature in the playoffs set for October and November.

KBF men’s league defending champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), started their second leg with the biggest scoreline witnessed in the MadgoatTV-sponsored league so far.

The dockers, playing away to Eldonets fought for a 114-91 win against the debutants who gave their all but still lost to the sharper KPA. Sammy Kiki’s men assumed the lead from a 34-19 first quarter score and did not look back.

The second quarter ended 24-18 for KPA to head to the breather with a massive 21-point lead. Eldonets unsuccessfully fought to get back in the match with a third quarter loss of 27-25 and a draw in the final quarter at 29 points.

In another match, Ulinzi Warriors beat Embakasi Youth (EMYBA) 73-48 after a brilliant show in the second half of the match. The win in Saturday’s match gave the soldiers an overnight lead on the standings at 23 points.

The soldiers started the match on a high scoring 24 against EMYBA’s 12. The latter, however, turned the tables on William Balozi’s men in the second quarter holding them to just nine points as they scored 14.

The Brian Busu’s EMYBA were one point from leveling matters at 24-23 with five minutes to play in the second quarter but Warriors, sensing danger, pulled away for the seven-point lead going to the breather.

The second half went the soldiers’ way in 23-16 and 17-6 outcomes for the win. Meanwhile, Faisal Aden-powered Equity Bank concluded their first leg in style as they fought for a 79-71 win against Strathmore Blades.