Korir renews rivalry with Botswana’s Nijel in Rabat

Ericson Kiprono @PeopleSports11

African 800m silver medallist Emmanuel Korir (pictured) will renew his rivalry against continental champion Nijel Amos of Botswana during the sixth leg of the IAAF Diamond league in Rabat on June 16.

The race brings together top five athletes in the 800m and Amos – the winner of three Diamond League finals – will be among the favourite after having a difficult season where he sustained several injuries.

The 25-year-old would however make a comeback this season, at the Diamond League, winning the opening meet in 1:44.29 beating Korir to the second spot in 1:44.50m and thus Korir will also be seeking to exact sweet revenge against the Botswana, as he remains the best at 1:42.05.

Leading names

The organisers of the Rabat race, the sixth stop on the Diamond League circuit and the only leg staged in Africa, have confirmed several leading names for the men’s 800m race.

Korir, Jonathan Kitilit and Ferguson Rotich will be out to restore Kenya’s dominance, but will have to outdo rivals including Amos and Clayton Murphy from the U.S. “I am confident that I will do well in this race because I am well prepared and it is one of the races that I would like to win because it is the only one staged in Africa,” said Rotich.

Jonathan Kitilit who secured the fifth position in Doha after running in 1:44.97 will be eyeing to make an improvement on his Personal Best (PB) of 1:43.05 that he set in Paris, while Cheruiyot will be eager to improve his 12th place finish at the Doha Meet.

The event will also attract home fans with Morocco’s Mostafa Smaili who seized the third spot in last year’s African Championships held in Asaba, Nigeria being also in the start list.