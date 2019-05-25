Kobia calls for more incentives to support women in energy sector

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Prof Margaret Kobia on Friday urged organisations to offer targeted support and incentives for women’s participation and leadership as users and producers of energy.

The CS said a gender gap still exists in sectors as energy, which has culturally been considered masculine and traditionally been the domain of men.

Kobia was also concerned over trends which show a growing under-representation of women in the field of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and design (STEM).

She said women currently represent a fraction of the workforce in the energy and petroleum sector noting that the potential for change remains in the far horizon, as women are scarce in engineering and other technical fields.

“Institutions need to adopt innovative ways to push for the advancement and participation of women for sustainable development, which is especially fundamental in the energy sector,” said Kobia.

She made the remarks during the KenGen’s inaugural Pink Energy Conference in a Nairobi, aimed at building the professional relationships and growth of women in the energy sector and the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum.

The forum is expected to strengthen women‘s capacity to effectively participate and benefit from the energy sector.