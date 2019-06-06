Knut softens stance on new curriculum rollout

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) is softening its hard line stance on new curriculum implementation, saying it is not opposed to reforms but the process that has been employed to effect it.

Yesterday, Knut National Advisory Council (NAC) met and deliberated on key issues concerning the welfare of the teachers, even as they maintained that the current competency-based curriculum (CBC) implementation is illegal and underlying issues must be addressed first.

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion, however, said the union is prepared to engage with the government, where it will present its facts and concerns without fear, to ensure that in the end, there is a product acceptable to all.

Identify issues

“Let it be known that we have never and will never be opposed to reform or review of any curriculum in this country but where things are done wrong, we shall point it out,” Sossion said.

“…and that should not be mistaken to mean we are fighting anybody… No …we are 62-years-old and we will be present in future education reform and reviews.”

This came as it emerged that the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) has stepped in to address the stalemate between the Ministry of Education and Knut.

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli said he decided to intervene on realisation that the Ministry of Labour has not been involved in reaching out to both parties to end the stalemate. Cotu has since reached out to the ministry, which is willing to engage.

Expected are two sets of meetings, one with Knut and the other with the ministry, where Cotu will be able to identify issues of convergence and bring the parties together.

“We have been engaging the two parties quietly, and soon we are confident that a deal will be reached. We are happy to note that both parties are willing to negotiate,” Atwoli told People Daily.

More teachers

Speaking after the meeting, Sossion said policy formulation must be actively engaging within the teaching service as opposed to holding boardroom meetings with a few groups of people.

Sossion said NAC is concerned that policies are being rolled out by Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Education ministry without proper consultation as the Constitution requires.

Additionally, he said most of the policies have been set aside by the court and urged both the ministry and TSC not to conceive and roll-out policies without proper consultations. “We must engage. We have also been notified of government willingness to engage us. On that we wish to state that as a union we are never opposed to curriculum reform and review …we are never. The right things must be done,” he affirmed.

“We want a curriculum that succeeds and is well prepared. We note that CBC is a high order pedagogy that requires serious preparation in terms of teacher training to be able to deliver. CBC requires more teachers in class and the economics of this have not been discussed. This will be discussed at the stage of legislative process by Parliament,” he said.

NAC has maintained a hard stance that CBC is being rolled out unprofessionally and without due process of the law. It further held that the trainings are substandard and that trainers are not competent enough to interpret the CBC designs.

Saying the rollout has been conducted without a summative evaluation of the pilot phase, Sossion maintained that a curriculum cannot be politically imposed but must undergo legal and accepted professional processes.