Kinoti transfers 126 DCI officers

Zadock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti has transferred 126 detectives across the country. Among those transferred are three Chief Inspectors (CI), six Inspectors and a Senior Sergeant. Also transferred are 16 officers of the rank of Sergeant, 35 Corporals and 65 Constables.

The officers, according to a directive dated June 21, are expected to report to their new stations on or before July 1.

The DCI headquarters, however, said the transfers were normal and only aimed at boosting operations.

Among the senior officers affected are CI Zachause Odhiambo who has been transferred from Wajir Airport to Kakamega East, CI Stephen Murega from Changamwe to Tigania Central and Isaiah Mwiranga from Machakos to Tigania West. The members of Inspectorate affected are Vincent Obae (Wajir Airport), Alex Munga (Central region), Silvester Ndwiga (Naivasha), Issa Said (Urban Mombasa), Andrew Chege (Wajir East), and Duncan Amoyo (Mombasa Airport)

Recently some officers were transferred after reports indicated that they were involved in criminal activities. Some were also found to have been involved in the fake gold and counterfeit currency deals.

Some fraudsters were said to be working in cahoots with some rogue police officers, who inform them of the status of investigations and police operations.

The DCI has, however, maintained that action would be taken against officers involved in criminal activities and not just transfers.