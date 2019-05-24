KICOSCA prepares to host annual games in Kericho

Kenya Inter Counties Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) Games national governing council has lauded county executives for their commitments to promote and support sports in their respective counties.

The council’s chairman Peter Ogaro commended the executives for the role they are playing in a bid to take sports to the next level saying the counties are currently allocating resources towards improvement of the facilities and the entire development of the sector.

Speaking in Kericho town, Ogaro however urged the executives to fully support staff who are interested in sports especially as they get prepared to participate in the seventh edition of the KICOSCA games slated for August in Kericho County.

Hosting rights

‘We are appealing to the county executives to fully back sportsmen and women in our counties in line with promoting sports. This is the way to go and this is what we want as KICOSCA governing council,” said Ogaro.

Ogaro lauded the Kericho County for winning hosting rights for the games this year saying the event is held on rotational basis among the 47 counties across the country.

He disclosed that he was happy with the arrangements to host the KICOSCA games in Kericho County saying everything that appertains to the upcoming games were up and running. Ogaro reveals that over 7,000 participants are expected to participate in various games during the national event.

“We expect all the counties to participate in this year’s games because last year in Kisii County we had only 36 counties out of 47.So I urge participants to prepare early enough for the sports extravaganza” said Ogaro.

Meanwhile Kericho governor Paul Chepkwony last week said the county was ready and fully prepared to host the KICOSCA games in August saying they are raring to go. He assured all of the 24 hours security during the national event.