Kibwana tells ‘politically dead’ Kalonzo to retire

The protracted war of words between Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has intensified, with Kibwana terming Kalonzo “politically dead.”

Speaking during a meeting with Makueni Development Committee Friday, Kibwana, who is also Wiper chairman, challenged Kalonzo to retire from politics.

“He is past his sell-by date politically,” he said, adding: “If Kalonzo had the interests of the Kamba people at heart, he would mobilise them from across the region, thank them for supporting him all along, declare he was unable to take us to Canaan and announce his political retirement,”

He accused the former Vice President of failing to initiate “any meaningful development” in Ukambani despite having served in top offices in the past.

“In 2007, Kalonzo was quick to partner with President Mwai Kibaki where he bagged the vice presidency. This was a time to negotiate for meaningful development but nothing can be remembered of his tenure as VP,” said Kibwana, who was hitherto Kalonzo’s bosom friend.

An agreement between Wiper and Kibwana’s former Muungano party to work together in the 2017 election is also at the centre of the conflict between the two leaders.

Kibwana’s outbursts come only a week after Kalonzo announced the end of a coalition between Wiper and Muungano at a burial ceremony in Makindu, Makueni County.

“They say that I used Wiper so as to retain my seat, I did not choose to go to Wiper it is Kalonzo himself who asked Makueni people after which I agreed.” “Even if I was in Muungano I would have gotten back my seat.”

