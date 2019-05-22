People Daily

Kiambu, USAID sign MoU to implement CLEAR

People Daily May 22, 2019
The Department of Trade &Cooperatives under the stewardship of H.E Governor Ferdinand Waititu Babayao has today inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with   USAID for the Implentation of the  Cooperatives Leadership Engagement Advocacy and Research (CLEAR )Program.
The program is being implented through  Global Communities and is  funded by cooperatives in the USA with the sole purpose of empowering our locally-based cooperatives stimulating their capacities and enabling their performance in social economic transformation. The expected outcome is increased economic activity making them attractive for young people and scaling them to the level of SMEs. Currently the average age of a cooperator is 60 years and the program aspires to reduce this to 35 .string cooperatives have a high potential for sustainable  poverty reduction  solutions.
Speaking During the event, the CECM in charge for Cooperatives Dr Juliet Kimemiah attributed the relatively stable macro economy status to foundational societal support by cooperatives .Kiambu county has 625 registered cooperative Societies with a membership of 608 019 and a turnover of 1 billion annually. The potential for growth is enormous
The USAID program will go along way in boosting the local cooperative movements,County staff and cooperative members and entire society . The key focus areas will include;
Governance improvement
-Capacity building for  cooperative members and county staff, development of policy regulatory frameworks.
