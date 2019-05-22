Kiambu, USAID sign MoU to implement CLEAR

The Department of Trade &Cooperatives under the stewardship of H.E Governor Ferdinand Waititu Babayao has today inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with USAID for the Implentation of the Cooperatives Leadership Engagement Advocacy and Research (CLEAR )Program.

The program is being implented through Global Communities and is funded by cooperatives in the USA with the sole purpose of empowering our locally-based cooperatives stimulating their capacities and enabling their performance in social economic transformation. The expected outcome is increased economic activity making them attractive for young people and scaling them to the level of SMEs. Currently the average age of a cooperator is 60 years and the program aspires to reduce this to 35 .string cooperatives have a high potential for sustainable poverty reduction solutions.

Speaking During the event, the CECM in charge for Cooperatives Dr Juliet Kimemiah attributed the relatively stable macro economy status to foundational societal support by cooperatives .Kiambu county has 625 registered cooperative Societies with a membership of 608 019 and a turnover of 1 billion annually. The potential for growth is enormous

The USAID program will go along way in boosting the local cooperative movements,County staff and cooperative members and entire society . The key focus areas will include;

Governance improvement

-Capacity building for cooperative members and county staff, development of policy regulatory frameworks.