Kerugoya hospital gets clean bill of health

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) yesterday gave Kerugoya Level Four Hospital a clean bill of health to resume normal operations.

The board’s chief executive Daniel Yumbya said they were satisfied with how the county had acted on the recommendations given three weeks ago on sanitation issues at the hospital after an expose by the media.

Yumbya, who was accompanied by officials from the Nursing council and the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, said hygiene at the hospital had been restored.

“The county has met the recommendations we gave. The hospital can resume normal services,’’ he said. He added that the county had hired 67 more casual workers for the Health department.

KMPDB had banned further admission of patients at the facility until the county met requirements issued by the board.

Kirinyaga deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri, who accompanied the officials, termed a strike by county health workers illegal, saying the county had obtained a court order barring the same.

The health workers downed their tools yesterday, citing deplorable working conditions and poor sanitation in local hospitals. They want, among others, hiring of more nurses before resuming duty.