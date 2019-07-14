Kerich, Chebet star at weekend AK track and field in Kericho

Kevin Kerich and track star Sandra Chebet won the 10,000m race in the men and ladies category of the seventh edition of Athletics Kenya (AK) Kericho County Track and Field events at Kaproret Stadium.

Kerich crossed the finishing line after clocking 29:44.0 while Chebet of Londiani Athletics Training Camp won the race with a time of 33:24.0. Bernard Ng’eno came second in the men’s category when he completed the race with a time of 29:45.0.

In the women’s category, 2011 Boston Marathon champion Caroline Kilel (Kericho) was second after clocking 34:10;0 while Emily Chebet (Londiani) was third with a time of 36:29;0.

Chebet is the winner of the Valencia 10km road race in Spain last year and the 2015 World Youth 2,000m Steeplechase silver medallist, among other honours to her side.

The World U20 6km Cross-Country Champion Beatrice Chebet (Londiani) triumphs in the 5,000m race when she crossed the finishing line with a time of 16:43.0 in the women category while Geoffrey Mutai (Kericho) won the race in the men category.

Mutai ran at a time of 15:43,0 in the race where six top athletes from Kericho scooped the first six positions. The winner of 1,500m in the ladies category was Fancy Cherotich (Kericho) who ran at a time of 4:31.0 while Mercyline Cherono (Sigowet) was second after clocking 4:32;0.

Shadrack Keter (Sigowet) won in the men’s category when he crossed the finishing line with a time of 3:54;0. The second slot went to Cornelius Kiplang’at (Kericho) who clocked 3:57;0.

Women’s 800m was won by Janeth Chepkoech from Londiani with a time of 2:22;0 while Bernard Kipkorir (Kericho) won the race with a time of 1: 53.0.