Kenyans rally behind Shujaa in Sevens series relegation fight

Kenyans on social media have come out to show support for Kenya sevens rugby team at the Stade Jean Bouin for the ultimate fate decider in the final HSBC World Sevens series leg in Paris, France with Kenya kicking off the fate campaign against Australia.

Stakes are as high as relegation should Japan displace Kenya from the global standings in a highly unlikely event which Kenyans and rugby players have come out to counter with belief messages that Shujaa will send the biggest log rival-Japan back to being a non-core team.

To Shujaa from Lionesses

“Always remember the strength of the team is each individual member and the strength of each member is the team. Talent beats game but teamwork and intelligence win championships. You carry the hope of the country and you can do it, we are proud of you,” said Kenya Lionesses captain Philadelphia Olando addressing Shujaa in a Facebook post.

Kenya sevens captain Jacob Ojee spoke to the Wikendi Sports on the determination of the players to redeem themselves with better results compared to other stops this season.

“It’s a tough pool just like every other in the series. This ‘Madaraka’ weekend is about getting the basics right in a few areas that let us down in London at very crucial stages of the games. We need to tighten the defence a bit because we were guilty of letting the teams run at us too much. Our reaction off restarts must also be fast for a better performance this weekend, ” said Ojee in an interview with Wikendi Sport.

Kenya’s last two encounters will be against South Africa at 4.10pm and rivals Wales at 7.36pm.

Positives from London leg will be amplified by the inclusion of experienced Homeboyz scrum half Michael Wanjala and forward Herman Humwa as replacements for injured Dan Sikuta and Daniel Taabu after picking hard knocks at the Twickenham last weekend.

Wales in sight

Furthermore Shujaa will have Wales in the line up, Kenya’s last pool fixture that could complement an earlier win for a first Main Cup quarter-finals appearance this season.

Wales at 13th position with 30 points are just three and five points ahead of Kenya and Japan respectively. Kenya will most importantly need to beat Japan’s harvest in Paris to send them back to being a non-core team as Ireland takes over the last core seat. Ireland is in Pool A as the 16th team and could meet Japan on Day Two action.

The HSBC Sevens Rugby series points awarding system will only be generous enough to award Shujaa a minimum of 10 points should Kenya make the cup quarter-finals entry despite losses on Day Two.