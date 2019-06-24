Kenyans’ attitude towards reading must change

James Kuchio

Reading, as one of the four literacy skills, stands out prominently as an active process through which minds are empowered and freed from ignorance.

Upon reading, one’s ability to produce more information is even strengthened. Imagination is fostered, truth acquired and attitude changed. An individual becomes civilised and in fact, it leads to self-discovery as well as a broader understanding of one’s environment.

While the value of reading cannot be overemphasised, the reading culture itself has been perverted. For instance, when students read with the only aim of passing exams, they end up losing the other many benefits of reading.

Reading is not merely the process of identifying words and their meanings in a text. It entails the ability to locate, select, organise, evaluate and process information. Recent research shows students stand a high chance of lapsing into illiteracy because of reading just for exams.

It is, therefore, important to review our policies and attitudes towards reading. The reading habit in most Kenyan schools is promoted in a vacuum. In few schools that attempt to foster this essential culture for literacy acquisition, reliance is on library lessons which are still unsatisfactory. And because we lack firm government policy, most schools have neither libraries nor adequate reading materials.

The main problem is misplaced priorities in schools and society. Instead of giving priority to reading as an active pursuit of information, it is seen as a mere leeway to help learners climb up academic ladders. This cuts across learning institutions.

As reading culture deteriorates, social media use has increased significantly especially among the youth, who comprise majority learners.

While one can read and acquire knowledge on the Internet, the problem is the process of acquiring information electronically is often interrupted by the perception about the core use of the gadgets.

Using a smartphone primarily for reading purposes is okay, if reading is a priority. But because the priority has often been communication and information exchange, reading is likely to be interrupted along the way and the acquired information distorted.

Realising the problem has taken too long. It is a matter that requires the input of stakeholders to restore and dignify the reading culture.

Role-modelling can go a long way in enabling the younger generation appreciate the power of reading. Teachers and parents are the immediate agents of socialisation in children’s education and development. They have a duty to act as models by embracing regular reading both in the presence and absence of children.

Interest in reading can be kindled from infancy. In many cultures, parents read to and for months-old infants, who grow into great readers and information creators. —The writer is a Master’s student at Pwani University