Kenyan champions Gor dare Green Eagles

James Magayi @magayijim

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia face a stern test in their quest for a 4 diadem in the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) Club Championships as they take on high-flying Zambian outfit Green Eagles at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda today.

After trouncing AS Maniema of DR Congo, AS Ports of Djibouti and Zanzibar’s KMKM to reach the quarter-finals, K’Ogalo begin real business against the Zambian team as the tournament heads into the money bracket.

Gor last won the tournament in 1985 and will have to operate in their optimum to bag it this year from other eminent teams still in contest.

Today’s opponents are fearsome despite finishing behind APR in the group stage. Green Eagles soared in the Zambian Premier League and topped their zone earning the right to represent the Southern African state in next edition of CAF Champions League. That feat props Eagles as among favourites in this competition.

With a potent forward spearheaded by Kennedy Musonda Green Eagles are expected to give K’Ogalo the sternest challenge in the tournament.

Gor, however, are equally in good stead to progress as they rested nearly all of their big guns in the last two games.

Coach Hassan Oktay will deploy the team’s established name as he changes priorities from sharpening for next season to winning the tournament.

The Turk, speaking to People Sport ,said that he is impressed with the calibre of opposition in the regional bonanza and plans to win it to give his side impetus going into the CAF Champions League and SportPesa Premier League next month.

“I initially thought it came a bit earlier in the season but it turns out the tournament provides worthy competition and it is a privilege for all the teams participating. At Gor we have already made plenty of lessons and now our priority is to win it. We have great opportunity to test all our players but now we have to go for wins. This is now knockout and we cannot take chances,” said Oktay.

First choice goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch is expected to return after new man from Singida David Mapigano stood between the sticks in the last two games. Also expected back is skipper Harun Shakava and Charles Momanyi in a central defensive partnership with Wellington Ochieng reverting to right back after playing on the left in the last game.

Ernest Wendo Kenneth Muguna, Nicholas Kipkirui and Bernard Omondi were kept fresh for the business end of the championships and should help K’Ogalo surge past the Zambian debutants.