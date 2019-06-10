Kenyan athletics ‘kids’ tipped for greatness

Kenya is blessed abundantly when it comes to athletics talent and this is exemplified by their dominance on the track and road in various global events That means competition for places in the national team is intense as there is always someone waiting in the wings. Amos Abuga takes a look at some of the youngsters who are set to make it big.

1. Rhonex Kipruto (10,000m)

Teenage sensation Rhonex Kipruto has been tipped to dominate 10,000m race, an event the country has struggled in, in the recent past. At only 19, Kipruto has won the World Under-20 (2018) before he was among the top five finalists nominated for the 2018 Male Rising Star Award.

In September 2018 in the Czech Republic, Kipruto affirmed his status as one of world’s most promising distance runners when he won the Prague Grand Prix 10km race in a course record time of 26:46, missing compatriot Leonard Patrick Komon’s World Record by just two seconds. The World Championships in Doha, Qatar in September will provide another stage to assert his authority.

2. Edward Zakayo (5,000m)

World Under-20 champion, African champion and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, all these at the tender age of 17. Edward Zakayo is another huge prospect in the 5,000m category, a race Kenyans have not performed well in recently.

Zakayo’s career took shape in 2014 when he competed at the national athletics championships, where he finished second in the 10,000m race, attracting the attention of national coaches. Since then, he has not looked back. He has started 2019 by winning Africa U20 gold and is set for more in the All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco before heading to Doha.

3. Beatrice Chebet (5,000m)

Many will remember Beatrice Chebet for giving Kenya her first women’s junior victory in six years when she won the Under-20 gold in a photo finish at the World Cross-Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark in March. She is also the World Under-20 champion in 5,000m and recently added the Africa title in that category. At 19, Chebet is set for greatness.

4. Leonard Bett (3,000m steeplechase)

Ezekiel Kemboi, Brimin Kipruto and lately Conseslus Kipruto are just but a few athletes who have ensured Kenya does not lose its stranglehold of the steeplechase race in the last one-and-a-half decades. That tradition looks likely to continue with the emergence of World Under-20 silver medallist Leonard Bett.

Bett, who won the Africa Under-20 Championships in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire in April, is also the World Under-18 2,000m steeplechase champion. He managed an impressive third place during the 2019 Diamond League season opener in Doha and was part of Team Kenya to the World Cross-Country Championships in Denmark.

5. George Manang’oi (1,500m)

After the exit of Asbel Kiprop, the 1,500m was taken over by then little-known Elijah Manang’oi who has ensured the bar stays high. However, Elijah might find himself handing over the baton sooner than he expected. Well, this is likely to be a family affair as the man breathing down his neck is his younger brother George.

At 18, the world Under 20 1,500m champion also holds the World Under-18 and Africa Under-20 crowns and has already taken part in a number of Diamond League races. The junior Manang’oi, like his elder brother, belongs to the Rongai Athletics Club and share a coach in Benard Ouma.

6. Agnes Jebet (1,500m)

Four years ago while aged 19, Agnes Jebet stunned many by winning the senior women’s World Cross Country Championships in Guiyang, China.

At the time, the then Form Three student became the second youngest ever gold medallist at World Cross after Zola Budd in 1985. She is also the 2013 World Cross-Country junior women’s silver medallist. While injuries have not done her justice lately. The 23-year-old is seen as one of the future stars.

7. Solomon Lekuta (800m)

David Lekuta Rudisha holds the 800m world record and while he has disappeared from the scene lately, another Lekuta seems to be filling the void. Solomon Lekuta is the reigning world Under-20 champions in 800m.

The athlete, who trains in Nyahururu, is also the Africa junior champion and continues to amass experience by taking part in Diamond League events. His personal best is 1:45.4 and if ‘King David’ does not return in time for Doha, maybe young Solomon could just take on the mantle.

8. Jackline Wambui (800m)

The 2017 World Under-18 800m champion is yet another future prospect in the two-lap race. Despite a disappointing outing at the 2018 World Under-20 Championships, Wambui remains one of the prospects in the category now that another Wambui, Margaret Nyairera may be barred from the event over IAAF’s new testosterone rules.

9. Mary Moraa (400m)

In 2017, Mary Moraa became the first Kenyan girl to win silver at a major global event in the girls’ 400m at the World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi. The star of the 19-year-old sprinter has been shining ever since.

Despite finishing fifth in 52.94 at the 2018 World Under-20 Championships in Finland, the sprinter remains the best in the continent in her age group. Winning the Africa Under 20 championships in Abidjan, Ivory Coast in April was yet another feather in her cap which earned her a slot in the Kenyan team to the 125th Penn Relays in Philadelphia, USA in May.

10. Moitalel Mpoke (400m hurdles)

Just like the late Nicholas Bett, who won an unlikely gold at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, China, Mpokoe, who claimed silver during the World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi has what it takes to become a world beater. He may have failed to make it to the finals of the 2018 World Under-20 Championships in Finland but his talent has never been in doubt.