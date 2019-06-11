Kenya Swimming Federation interim body accused of doping cover-up

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) is once again entangled in another controversy with a section of stakeholders accusing the Interim Management Committee (IMC) and the Sports Disputes Tribunal of collaborating to cover up serious doping allegations in the body.

The stakeholders have expressed their disappointment that already one swimmer has been banned while another is said to have failed a doping test in the last national trials held in April.

“These are underage and young adults we are talking about and we know doping is a very grave issue. I would like those mentioned to come clean and for the sake of our swimmers, a statement from the IMC as this is a matter that cannot be ignored,” said one stakeholder who did not wish to be named.

People Sport has learnt that the latest swimmer to test positive to a banned substance is related to a member of the IMC and that is the reason the information has not been made public.

The claims have been supported by a junior staffer at Anti Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) but with a disclaimer that the official list can only come from CEO Japhter Rugut.

Stakeholders are questioning the integrity of a senior member of the IMC whom they accuse of making unilateral decisions.

The official is accused of single-handedly running the show with questions over how she came up with and presented the list of swimmers and officials for the forthcoming All Africa Games and World Championships raised.

Deliberately excluded

“She deliberately excluded me from emails that were sent to IMC members for her presentation for athletes and officials to take part in various events. This in itself is suspect and malicious. When I tried to find out, she when quiet. I am not entitled like the rest of team members to receive mails?” posed a member of the IMC.

“She dismissed some coaches on grounds of lack of integrity without giving them an opportunity to defend themselves and this to me is away to lock them out from ever being selected,” added the member, who sought anonymity. The official, who was not available for comment as she is out of the country, is further accused of failing present financial and overall accounts for the Para/KSF National meet that happened two years ago.