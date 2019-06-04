Kenya Police face uncertain future after recent walkover

Kenya Police FC are not sure if they will play their two final matches of the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) season.

The team handed out an unlikely walkover to Coast Stima last weekend, leaving many wondering, given they were seemingly doing well as they are placed sixth on the 20-team log with 63 points and there are fears they could forfeit the two remaining matches, which could spell doom.

Sources within the playing unit told People Sport there is a huge detachment between the team and management as seen last week when they failed to pay for the venue, hire an ambulance or outsource security as per regulations for match hosts. “Somebody is deliberately frustrating the club’s mission and this is creating disharmony in the team.

There was an opportunity for the players to push even for a playoff slot but now all that is impossible. In 48 hours, they should be in Mombasa to play against Modern Coast but nothing from the office has been forthcoming. It now means even the last game against Ushuru at the weekend is hardly guaranteed,” said a source who sought anonymity.

As per regulations, a team that forfeits three matches is automatically relegated and docked points.

Meanwhile, the race for the NSL golden boot is now down to Dennis Oalo of Nairobi Stima (21 goals), Fortune Sacco’s Stephen Onyango on 19 goals and Ushuru’s Brian Yahama (18 goals) heading into the final two games.