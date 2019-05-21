Kenya make light work of Nigeria in T20 qualifier

Barry Silah @PeopleSports11

Kenya national men’s cricket team made light work of Nigeria with an eight wicket victory in the ICC T20 World Cup Africa region qualifiers in Kampala yesterday.

Dhiren Gondaria (47 off 31 balls) was the top run getter for Maurice Odumbe’s side with his contribution including one boundary and two sixes.

Nigeria had set a target of 105/5 in the opening innings that was reduced to 15 overs due to expected rains earlier. Kenya’s other big scorer was Alex Obanda (27 off 22 balls) but he was bowled out through Adeleke Oyede’s delivery.

Kenya’s chase was diligent and disciplined as they lost only two wickets, reaching the target in 12.2 overs by finishing on 106/2.

Odumbe made batting changes with Gondaria preferred as an opener while regular batsman/wicketkeeper Irfan Karim (14 off 07 balls) moved to fourth on the order.

Middle order specialist Collins Obuya (13 off 14 balls) made a cameo appearance on the crease before being dismissed by Isaac Okpe’s ball which was then caught mid-air for a wicket by youngster Vincent Adewoye.

Earlier, the west Africans, who had lost the toss, had put in a brave fight but were hard done by Kenya’s tight fielding.

Oyede (27 off 27 balls) was the star of the bat with his contribution including three boundaries and a six. However, in the early overs, quick wicket falls of the batting order put them under pressure.

Kenya’s captain Shem Ngoche (2-06) was sensational with the ball as he went about slowing down the opponents.

Six of the Nigerian batsmen put in double figures on the board with only 18-year-old Vincent Adewoye (5 off 3 balls) not as lucky. Nairobi Kongonis pace bowler Eugene Ochieng’ alongside Lucas Oluoch combined for two fallen wickets.