Kenya gears up for World Deaf Tennis event.

Kenya plans to send a team of 16 tennis players to the second edition of the World Deaf Tennis Championships set for Antalya, Turkey between October 12-19. The aim of the championships will be involving the physically handicapped people to showcase their talent and efforts of doing things and create an atmosphere where the disabled can earn a living through sports.

Peter Muchiri, chairman of the National Council for Persons with Disability, has welcomed the move to send the players, eight men and eight women to the championships saying it is the way to go in a bid to create a conducive atmosphere for persons living with disability.

“Inclusivity is the way to go. The initiative will greatly help in doing away with the mindset that the physically disabled always need help and show people that they can also do things by themselves,” he said. “Also the government should aim at involving the disabled in various activities to ensure that they are part of nation building,” he added.

According to Team Kenya coach Veronica Asogo, the next one and half months will be used to conduct trials for the championships.

To ensure the players who will have excelled will have the chance to fly the country’s flag in Europe. The players to represent Kenya will be selected through tallying of games they have won. Currently, Mombasa and Nairobi are the only two counties that have presented teams for selection. – AMOS ABUGA