Kenya gears up for population census to enhance planning

NAIROBI,

Kenya has put solid measures in place to facilitate a seamless carrying out of national population and housing census towards the end of August, an official said on Friday.

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said the sixth national population census to be conducted in Kenya since the country gained self-rule, will enable the government to collect data that will aid planning and resource distribution.

“The census will be conducted using digital devices to achieve more accuracy and enhance security of data. We have already procured the devices from local assemblers and have trained enumerators who will conduct the exercise,” said Oguna.

He revealed the government has set aside 18.5 billion Kenyan shillings (about 180 million U.S. dollars) to cater for acquisition of gadgets and hiring of clerks who will conduct the national population census slated for Aug. 24 to 31.

“We have acquired 164,700 devices and recruited 163,307 census officers to ensure the exercise is carried out successfully,” said Oguna.

Kenyans and foreigners residing within the country’s borders will be counted during the forthcoming national population census.

Oguna said that among groups targeted for the census include households, street families, travelers, hotel guests, military officers in the barracks, prisoners, hospital patients and night guards.

He said that elaborate security measures will be put in place to ensure the seven-day exercise is devoid of hitches.

Oguna said the national population exercise that is conducted after ten years, will assist the government in formulating policies that advance equitable distribution of resources.

“The census will help the government obtain accurate data on population distribution and their living conditions,” said Oguna.

“The information collected will help reveal citizens needs like housing, education, infrastructure and health,” he added.

He said that provisional results for this year’s national population census will be released after three months. (Xinhua)