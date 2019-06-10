KenInvest sets up county units to shore up local investments

Miriam Murigi @MilluMur1

Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest) is going to set up County Investment Units in all counties to promote and facilitate investors to establish businesses.

Speaking in Nairobi, KenInvest chief executive Moses Ikiara said the units will ease their work by devolving functions of the national office.

“We have been receiving so many requests from investors who want to come and set up operations in the country but some have been grappling with issues on the grassroots levels,” said Ikiara.

The units will ensure that there is flawless and speedy facilitation between the two levels of government. Currently only less than 10 counties have such units.

Ikiara said that the authority has approved a new policy which seeks to enhance the business environment for investment growth, through a comprehensive and harmonised policy to guide investment attraction, facilitation, retention, monitoring and evaluation of private investments both at the national and county levels.

Business destinations

KenInvest has also developed a County Investment Handbook that seeks to assist counties to build their capacities and position themselves as viable business destinations by providing relevant information, guidance, and hands-on assistance to investors, and essentially build and nurture strong relationships.

Ikiara said KenInvest has also gone digital to make investment-related information easily accessible and transparent through E-regulations and E-opportunities platforms.

The e-regulations platform highlights the procedures and protocols of setting up a business in Kenya including related costs.

“We have about 140 procedures listed on the platform and are hopeful that this will promote transparency and curb corruption,” he said.