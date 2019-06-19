Kega proposes more seats for an all-inclusive Executive

Seth Mwaniki @MwanikiM

Kieni Member of Parliament Kanini Kega is proposing the creation of more posts at the Executive to strengthen inclusion.

He said the clamour for the presidency over the years has left some communities marginalised.

Kega added that having a constitutional review to create posts of a prime minister and that of deputy prime minister would expand the scope to political inclusion.

“The competition for the country’s top seat is relatively unfair because it creates a situation where the winner takes all leaving those who emerged number two with no significant role to play in leadership yet they command a huge following. The solution is in setting up more top seats,” he said.

He added that those defying the party’s leadership should quit and relinquish their seats arguing that they have gone against the party’s agreement.

The MP spoke during a Building Bridges Initiative public participation forum in Nyeri Town yesterday.

Meanwhile, MPs elected on a Jubilee ticket have called on the party to rein in on leaders defying President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to quit early campaigning and instead focus on development.