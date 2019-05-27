KDF, Prisons emerge victorious at Amaco tourney.

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Kenya Prisons are the men’s and women’s respective winners of the 2019 Amaco International Volleyball tournament at the Eldoret Polytechnic yesterday.

Ulinzi edged Kenya Prisons in a five-set thriller 3-2 (23-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 15-9) to succeed immediate former champions General Service Unit (GSU) who had fallen to the warders in the semi-finals.

In the women’s final Prisons dethroned Kenya Pipeline in the finals winning 3-1 (25-20, 19-25, 26-24, 25-13) to take home the cash award of Sh200,000 with runners up claiming Sh150,000.

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) finished third in the women’s category after managing a 3-0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-15) victory over Bungoma County.

In the self-support category, Huruma Women carried the day after beating Uasin Gishu Stars 3-0 (25-22, 25-8, 25-22). In the schools’ category, Cheptil were 3-1 (16-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-21) winners over Kwanthanze.

In the first semi-final of the women’s category played earlier on Sunday, Prisons defeated GSU 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-23) to sail to the finals .

In the second semi-final pitting military side Ulinzi managed a 3-1 (23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20) win against visitors Sports S from Uganda on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, GSU beat Administration Police 3-0; 25-16, 25-14 and 25-19 in the first quarterfinal while Kenya Prisons outclassed Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) by a similar margin with sets of 25-23, 25-19 and 25-20.

Ulinzi had to work harder to see off a difficult Equity 3-1 (25-13, 25-23, 19-25, 27-25) while Sports S easily eliminated Army 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-16).

The two-day event, now in its 13th edition, is organised by the Paul Bitok Foundation. He said thereafter: “Over the years, this has to be the biggest event. I mean with 83 teams in attendance, which is magnificent.

“Last year we had 73, and this year we have two American teams which are becoming the crowd favourites and I am very happy that our girls gave the challenge they never expected.”