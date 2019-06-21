KDF out to stay top as KVF league action heads to Voi

Kenya Volleyball Federation’s (KVF) Premier League fourth leg heads to Voi’s Moi Stadium where teams will battle for points in the eight-leg competition before a Taita Taveta county-sponsored tournament takes centre stage.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) men will be looking to extend their lead as well as stretch their unbeaten run in what will be their fourth and fifth matches of the season.

In a derby of sorts, KDF, who were crowned men’s winners of the 2019 Amaco International volleyball tournament after edging out Kenya Prisons 3-2 last month, play Kenya Army in a 9am encounter before facing Equity Bank at 1pm with both matches played today.

KDF are top of the table with nine points from three matches after two 3-1 wins and one 3-0 triumph while the Army side are eighth in the 12-team league with three points after playing two matches, picking a 3-2 win and losing by the same margin for two and one points respectively.

Uphill task

Against Equity Bank, the military men are likely to face an uphill task as the bankers seek to go top of the league standings. Equity have played three matches, winning just one, a 3-1 pitcome. They have lost the other two by similar score-lines.

Meanwhile, defending champions General Service Unit (GSU) have a date with Western Prisons and Vihiga County in their third and fourth matches respectively. The holders have won two matches 3-0 and 3-1. Western Prisons have one point from three matches while Vihiga have two points from one win in three matches.

Second-placed Administration Police (AP) play Equity and Prisons Nairobi for a chance to take their winning count to five in six matches. Other men’s league matches will see Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) take on Vihiga and Prisons Mombasa. Former champions Kenya Prisons play Bungoma County and Western Prisons.

In the women’s league, Ashton are set to face Kenya Army while Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) take on KCB who will meet Bungoma County later. Holders Kenya Prisons play Ashton in another match while Pipeline have a date with KDF ladies.