Kakamega out of football campaign, Kisumu Day narrowly sail through

Frederick Likuyani and Victor Omondi @PeopleSports11

National Secondary Schools U20 boys champions Kakamega School have been bundled out of this year’s campaign after they narrowly lost 1-0 to new comers Lugusi in a tense and entertaining Group A preliminary of the Kakamega County Term Two Games.

Hosts Kakamega who lost their opening match to St Peters before bouncing back to trounce Lubinu 8-0 were left in a must-win situation against Lugusi who they tied on with three points before the match with St Peters leading the table with six points.

Kakamega dominated the early proceedings with striker Henry Meja and attacking midfielder Ronald Ashimoto running rugged the Lugusi defence.

Lugusi, representing Kakamega North sub-county had to thanks their shot-stopper Abubakar Isahu who stood tall between the posts thwarting every effort that came to his way in the first half something that allowed his side to settle.

Fast break

As the hosts surged forward seeking an opening goal Lugusi exposed their backline with a fast break that was orchestrated by attacking midfielder Joseph Moi who spotted unmarked Samuel Malafu at the edge of the box who lobbed the ball past Kakamega’s goalkeeper Apollo Ouru to silence the capacity crowd at the half-hour mark.

The winners from each discipline will directly qualify to represent the County at the regional championship set for Bungoma County later this month at Bungoma High school.

Kisumu Day Secondary defended their title after beating Awasi Secondary 1-0 in the final of the county secondary school second Term Two ball games.

The four-time champions were awarded a penalty in the 85th minute after an infringement in the box. Kevin Otieno’s shot sent the players into a frenzy giving them a direct ticket to the regional championship.