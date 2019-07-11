Kakamega High School to host elite football camp in August At least 100 football players and 50 coaches will take part in a holiday camp Kakamega High School from August 4-8 facilitated by tacticians from internationally-acclaimed football academy Edukick.

The event, organised by Green Commandos Sports Club, the sports academy born out of Kakamega High School, will see former Real Sociedad coach Roberto Navajas lead the team of trainers that will conduct the two-week programme.

Green Commandos Sports Club chairman Isaac Kwoba says the coaches training sessions will be conducted in the first week, whereas the youths will be trained for the entire two weeks with targeted categories being Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19.

“The development of young players is at the core of the club with our primary objective being to ensure the very best young players in Kakamega and its environs have a clear playing pathway of progressing through the existing underage structure and into professional football,” said Kwoba.

Kwoba explains that registration will be on first-come-first-admitted basis and they would not accommodate more than the envisaged number of 100 players and 50 coaches.

“Being a full-board camp, we have to keep the numbers within limit so as to avoid challenges around logistics. We are urging those interested to try and book their slots early,” he added.

Former Kakamega High School players, who made international headlines, including Simon Mulama, Ronnie Watsiera, Peter Ouma and Mike Otieno, among others, are part of the camp.

“We are glad that all these legends are part of this initiative. The different generations of Kakamega High School are in this, including those currently active and we urge everyone who came through the system to be a part of this as a way of trying to mentor upcoming talents,” said Kwoba.

Edu-kick is a globally renowned soccer talent developing organisation established in several countries including Spain, USA, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and Mexico.

The GCSC seeks to be the talent scouting and youth engagement platform to ensure the school and the surrounding community can identify, nurture and grow sporting activities including football, basketball and rugby.