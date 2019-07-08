Kakamega farmers trained on mechanised agriculture

Scores of farmers in Kakamega county have benefited from training on the latest technology solutions in mechanised agriculture organised by Agri-franchise Company FMD East Africa. The sessions dubbed Xtra Care Clinics are designed to support the servicing of Massey Ferguson equipment and implements.

The aftermarket support function saw 26 tractors and implements repaired in the Khayega and Mayoni demonstrations for plough, harrows, chisel plough, sprayers, planters, potato planting, bailing and hay equipment.

FMD East Africa sales manager Lucy Mukuru says the firm intends to reach 200 farmers within the Western Kenya grain basket region through demonstrations on routine maintenance procedures and free mechanical inspection of tractors.

“To increase food production, we must bring to the farmers the latest appropriate and sustainable methods of soil preparation, planting and harvesting. Our aim is to help farmers embrace appropriate technology for farm mechanisation and increase crop yields,” she said.

Mukuru said FMD technical support and sales teams is offering advice and expertise on the latest tractors and parts and give farmers a one-on-one opportunity for interactions on problem solving and emerging developments in agriculture.

The clinic held in Kakamega is the fifth to be conducted by the firm over the past five months. Similar clinics have benefited farmers from Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Nakuru, Kericho and Mau in Narok county this year. More clinics are expected in Mombasa, Eastern region, Kitale and Kapenguria in West Pokot county.

FMD Parts manager Humphery Mutange says a lack of qualified personnel compromises the quality of repair work on tractors as well as creating an avenue for contraband spare parts. “We strive to give our clients value for money by tagging along our service and parts departments along the clinics.

“Our tractors have a 250-hour clock working before a mandatory service. We also deal in premium genuine parts, which have a 12-month warrant, which becomes void if the service is done by quacks,” he adds.

According to FMD East Africa sales executive Dean Alexander, says: “We perform free diagnosis, labour and give up to 30 per cent discounted rates on the service parts. Tractors and implements are also on display during the demonstrations,” he observed.