Kachapin blames Lonyangapuo for ‘missing money’

Moses Wekesa @PeopleDailyKe

Former West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin has denied reports by the Auditor General Edward Ouko that Sh112 million were misappropriated during his tenure.

Kachapin, who is Energy Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), said he is ready to face investigators over corruption allegations and accused his successor John Lonyangapuo of being on a witch-hunt.

During an interview in Kitale, the former governor said Senate Public Accounts and Investments Committee reports showing that Sh112 million was withdrawn from county’s bank accounts days to the August 8, 2017 General Election are misleading.

Suspicious withdrawals were made from various Kenya Commercial Bank accounts in one month by finance officers in Kachapin’s administration.

The transactions were revealed by the Auditor General in his 2017/18 report, which was the subject of a Senate oversight committee review last week.

Lawmakers sought explanations from Lonyangapuo on how the cash was spent. “How can more than Sh100 million be withdrawn from the county government accounts in cash and no explanation is provided?” committee chair Moses Kajwang’ asked.

Schedules provided for review show the money was withdrawn between July 4 and 30. Lonyangapuo said his officers could not establish the purpose of the withdrawals since the cash books prepared did not record any corresponding payments.

“The cash books were poorly written without recognising any withdrawals of cash for office use as is the norm,” he said, adding that he has written to EACC to conduct a forensic audit on the withdrawals.