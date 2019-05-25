Kabras land at RFUEA for Kenya Cup redemption

Kabras sides return to action this Saturday, desperate for the Enterprise Cup and Mwamba Cup titles against Impala Saracens and Strathmore Leos respectively at the RFUEA Grounds.

Kabras head coach Henley Du Plessis puts on a brave face on his return to action following a week of disappointment after his side failed to clinch the Kenya Cup in Kakamega last weekend.

At the RFUEA Grounds, Kabras will tread with caution in the Enterprise cup final considering their opponent eliminated KCB in the cup semis for the right to meet them in the finals.

“We had worked towards winning the Kenya Cup but things did not turn as expected so now we shrug off the pain and it’s back to business. The players have the right heart and will to deliver both the Enterprise and Mwamba Cups,” said Du Plessis.

Bounce back

The sugar millers have promised to bounce back to winning ways being the favourites in both fixtures but their quest will be met by resistance as Impala head coach Frank Ndong will be looking forward to win the title they failed to win last year after going down 21-3 to Homeboyz.

“Kabras were wounded by the Kenya Cup loss and they will be coming to contest for this but we are ready for the duel. We have a plan which if we manage to stick to and control the set pieces we stand the better chance of being victorious. Errors are what will disadvantage a team and the team that will forced to make them will not stand a chance,” said Ndong.

Impala Saracens eliminated KCB by a point on May 4 when Anthony Odhiambo’s decisive penalty gave them a 11-10 win for the Enterprise Cup another shot this season as Kabras whitewashed Kenya Harlequins 54-11 to set a date with Impala.

The recent meeting between Kabras and Impala ended 32-22 in favour of Kabras on April 6 to predict another thriller Saturday.

Title defence

Meanwhile, Strathmore Leos II will today hope to defend the Mwamba Cup they won in May last year at the Impala Club after beating KCB II 19-3 on May 12.

Leos led by head coach John Mbai will seek the title defence to console themselves having been relegated from the Kenya Cup this season and will not be meeting the sugar men in a 15s match any time soon as the seasonal 15s league and tournament come to a wrap Saturday.