Kabras dedicate sweet Enterprise Cup victory to fans, sponsor

Kabras Sugar players redeemed themselves from May 18 Kenya Cup final loss by lifting their maiden Enterprise Cup title at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday off a treasured 37-7 win over Impala Saracens as a gift to their fans and sponsor.

The sugar millers sweet day in office was kick-started by Mwamba Cup final win by their second team, dethroning Strathmore Leos by a 40-27 score to serve as a perfect inspiration for their seniors who went ahead to clinch the oldest rugby 15-aside competition in Kenya.

Uganda sevens skipper and Kabras fly-half Philip Wokorach who was recently awarded the Kenya Cup Top try and points scorer in Kakamega, was once again honoured with the man-of-the-match against Impala for his contribution.

Victory

Wokorach said their initial plan with teammates to make their fans and sponsor Kabras Sugar Limited proud by delivering both titles.

Kabras savoured the title thanks to four converted tries, two penalties and a drop goal to deny the Sarries an 11th Enterprise title.

“We dedicate this victory to our Fans and sponsors, we had intended to win and by winning both titles we are also proud of our patience and commitment, ” said Kabras fly-half told People Sport.

Impala started their campaign well but ball handling errors failed them when it mattered most a few steps away from the try line despite a sinbin imposed on Kabras tight head Hillary Mwanjilwa forcing Kabras head coach Henley Du Plessis to make unexpected shuffles which gave Impala a ten minutes advantage.

Improve

Impala head coach Frank Ndong noted their preparations will need to be improved next season.

“We started our preparations late and we will have to change things next season. We had three weeks of rest after the Enterprise Cup semis win against KCB but we did not make the most out of it. The semis had also taken a toll of us forcing us to drop some few key players for the finals,” said Ndong.