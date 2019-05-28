Joint ventures key to affordable housing provision

Hosea Kili

Millions of Kenyans eager for a break from the threat of a life-long rent burden have a reason to be optimistic following the inclusion of affordable housing in the government’s Big Four agenda. Indeed, the right to decent housing is enshrined in the Constitution.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s affordable housing programme seeks to ensure a million Kenyan families become homeowners by 2020. There is already a deficit of two million houses countrywide which continues to grow by 150,000 units yearly. A mere 50,000 units are built annually against a target of 250,000 units.

Housing costs have risen dramatically due to the exorbitant cost of land, construction materials and labour. As urban populations increase rapidly, developers continue to target the few upper-middle and high-income Kenyans. Land unavailability has also exacerbated the crisis.

Due to the shortage of affordable housing, many people are forced to live in poor conditions in overcrowded informal units, which has led to the degradation of utilities and services and infrastructure, including sanitation, water and roads. The housing plan is, therefore, timely and necessary.

Affordable housing is a complex matter and to increase the initiatives’ chances of success, it is important to draw lessons from the successes and failures of the numerous similar projects around the globe. At the core of the successful ones are joint approaches to financing, regulatory reforms, incentives and the use of innovative planning and construction techniques.

Inadequate financing remains a key challenge to housing projects because they are capital-intensive. The Central Bank reported that mortgage uptake in Kenya has been on the decline, with only 28,000 mortgages taken in 2018. The drop was mostly due to high interest rates, tight credit standards and liquidity issues.

Establishment of the proposed Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company is anticipated to bridge the financing gap. The company will provide secure, long-term funding to lenders. With joint shareholding, the government, pension and insurance firms, banks and venture capitalists can increase the affordability of mortgage loans.

Pension firms, for example, can upscale the use of pension savings as collateral to provide members with low-interest loans against their retirement savings while at the same time increasing the share value of their social security savings.

It is critical for the government to enroll multiple external financiers, who can provide credit rates as low as 5-6 per cent. Private sector players will be able to draw the funds and offer developers and prospective home owners mortgages at lower interest rates.

A structured governance regime is necessary to ensure all the primary actors in affordable housing—county and national government agencies, County Assemblies, planners, private developers, banks, professional and worker associations, pension and insurance firms—work closely on specific local projects rather than generic countrywide programmes. This will ensure a feasible public-private sector relationship capable of making decisions and providing interventions suited to specific localities.

Joint partnerships ensure construction costs are kept low through efficient planning, effective site development and building procedures. Since housing involves all levels of government, it is also important for national and county governments to remove prohibitive regulations and by-laws and incentivise development through subsidies.

Through joint planning, the entire ecosystem is therefore catered for; including the adoption of local or cutting-edge technologies, low-cost materials, labour and the development of proper infrastructure including quality roads, water, sewer lines, lighting, security and social amenities.

A constant flow of information is necessary to build public confidence in the project and for attitude change, especially acceptance of low cost interlocking blocks or prefabricated material. Ultimately, the uptake of completed houses depends on the financial arrangements between the buyer and seller. The unit prices must remain affordable to low-income groups.

Property registration, titling, underwriting and documentation needs to be simplified and standardised to make the home acquisition process a pleasant experience. – The writer is the group managing director, CPF Financial Services