Joho confident of win in 2022 presidential elections

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

The 2022 succession politics dominated this year’s Eid Baraza in Mombasa with Governor Hassan Joho insisting that a national referendum will be inevitable for the sake of inclusivity.

Despite directing jibes at Team Tanga Tanga over what they said were “early campaigns,” various leaders found themselves entangled in political double-speak as they repeatedly drummed up support for Joho’s quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

MPs Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Abdulswamad Sharrif (Mvita), Ken Chonga (Kilifi South), Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and Andrew Mwadime (Mwatate) said with Joho’s popularity, the Mombasa governor was “ripe to go for the top seat”.

Chonga told Joho to pick interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i, who was the chief guest at the Baraza, as his running mate saying “Matiang’i is an industrious leader with tested and proven leadership.”

Race for State House

“We at the Coast have decided to unanimously rally our support behind Joho come 2022, but we want to make this as our today’s declaration that you pick Matiang’i as your running mate,” said Chonga.

Businessman Suleiman Shahbal, who has been Joho’s greatest political rival, asked him to make certain his interest for State House saying “If Joho was going to vie for presidency, the entire Coast will be behind him.”

But Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo, who has declared interest in the governorship told Joho to complete projects before his term ends.

Joho said he was ready to face Deputy President William Ruto in the race for State House.