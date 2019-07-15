Jericho stunned, Githurai, NYSA draw as Super 8 resumes

After a one-month mid-season break, Nairobi’s most coveted grassroots competition, the Super 8 Premier League, resumed at the weekend with many goals scored across various grounds.

In the first match, Githurai All Stars settled for a 2-2 all draw in their pulsating clash against visitors Ngando Youth Association (NYSA) at Ngong Posta grounds.

Githurai, who are aiming to lift the trophy for the first time, scored through forwards Patrick Lugho and John Mungai to ensure the latter remained in third place on the 16-team chart with 28 points, four behind leaders Jericho All Stars who surprisingly lost 2-1 to Melta Kabiria at Kawangware grounds.

NYSA got their goals through Samuel Irungu and his scoring partner peter Ngang’a but they could not protect it, allowing their opponents to level matters. The draw saw NYSA drop two spots on the table to eighth with 23 points.

Confidence

“We were aiming for a win and did everything according to the plan but it did not work out as we had hoped. We now look forward to our next matches which I am confident we will do our best to pick wins,” said Githurai captain Lugho. At BP grounds, George Maina scored a 60th minute penalty as bottom-placed Kawangware United started the second leg on a winning note by beating Lebanon FC by a solitary goal.

Meanwhile, Dagoretti Former Players came from behind to force a 1-1 draw with Metro Sports at Kawangware grounds as Makongeni Sports Association (MASA) also recorded a similar result against Ziwani-based team Umeme.

At Nakeel grounds in Rongai, home team Rongai All Stars lost 2-1 in the eagerly-anticipated clash against Technical University of Kenya (TUK) as Mathare Flames stunned their estate rivals Huruma Kona 2-1.