Jaguars move top of KHU log after mauling Wazalendo

Western Jaguars beat Wazalendo 2-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men’s Premier League match at Musingu Secondary School in Kakamega to move top of the log.

In Nairobi, Kenya Police were held to a 2-2 draw by United States International University – Africa (USIU-A) at the City Park Stadium

Jaguars, the standout team of the season so far continued to make their home ground a fortress, and have vowed to capitalise and pick as many points as possible at home.

Over the weekend Conrad Wafula and Robinson Omutekete were the heroes with goals in the third quarters helped put to an end Wazalendo’s unbeaten run in the top-flight league, with had stretched to four matches before the encounter.

Coach Peter Okava’s side have vowed to amass as many points as possible from their home matches.

The only shortcomings so far was the 5-3 defeat to Kenya Police a matches the Kakamega-based side surrendered a three goal lead before eventually losing.

“Jaguars is one of the few top flight sides out of Nairobi and have a match away from the City Park Stadium. That to us is an advantage because we have to try and dominate and take as many points as possible,” said the coach.

“Coming to the match we knew Wazalendo had won all their first four league matches to move the top of the league standing table with their 12 points,” added Okava whose side moved to 13 points and top of the log.

Before the encounter Wazalendo had beaten Strathmore, Nairobi Sikh, Green Sharks and Chase Sailors. Police hope of moving to 13 points was arrested after they allowed USIU-A to notch late draw.

The law enforcers had to work extra hard after going down in the opening five minutes of the opening quarter.

Patrick Mugambi’s side scored with the last kick to end the third quarter before taking lead at the start of the final quarter.

Mugambi was left fuming terming the outcome as points dropped despite working hard to level and score what looked like the winner.

“The moment we got the second goal, most of the players became complacent, I think we ought to have managed the game better,” said Mugambi.

In the only women’s premier league match of the weekend, a wasteful USIU-A side was beaten 2-1 by Champions Telling who opened four point gap on the log.

The students dominate and even had penalty saved before eventually a subdued and under par Telkom bounced and hit the winner, just as they have done several times before.

In another women’s league match, University of Nairobi (UON) Dynamites added to Eagle Wings’ woes as they subjected them to another half a basket loss in a 56-55 outcome.

Eagle Wings took the lead at 16-12 in the first quarter before UON turned tables for a 16-8 score in the second quarter. Wings made a comeback to score 19 against the scholars’ nine but allowed UON to control the final quarter for a 19-12 in their favour for the slim win.