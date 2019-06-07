It’s tricky juggling act for central banker, new KRA boss to keep economy afloat

Fred Aminga @faminga

Five days after Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge launched new banknotes during Madaraka Day celebrations in Narok, his tenure has been extended for a second and final four-year term.

The renewal of his contract by President Uhuru Kenyatta is seen as vote of confidence on his macroeconomic management policies and gives him an opportunity to complete the agenda he set in 2015 when first appointed.

Dr Njoroge, a former International Monetary Fund adviser, succeeded Prof Njuguna Ndung’u, an academic, whose reign as the chief government banker was characterised by exchange rate shocks and unstable inflation risks.

Stable shilling

He has been credited with stabilising the shilling, advocating for consolidation of banks and championing lending to small businesses. “His bona-fides are seen in the behaviour of the shilling,” AlyKhan Satchu, a financial expert told People Daily.

During his tenure, inflation averaged 6.2 per cent falling within government’s target range of between 2.5 and 7.5 per cent. The shilling averaged Sh101 to the US dollar over the period.

“Njoroge did his work well and managed to stabilise the shilling in a move that overshadowed all former governors before him,” said Dr Samwel Nyandemo, an economics lecturer at the University of Nairobi.

Thus going forward, he is expected to ensure stability of the shilling and ensure inflation is kept in check.

When Njoroge took the corner office, the banking sector was in trouble but he managed to stabilise it and augmented Kenya’s position as a regional financial hub.

“He made good bets on fiscal and monetary policies on critical macroeconomic variables making it easy for the economy to run smoothly,” said Nyandemo.

Njoroge’s belief in voluntary bank consolidation against National Treasury’s earlier attempt for increase in capital requirements to force mergers and acquisitions could solidify Kenya’s position as a financial hub during his tenure.

He will now midwife KCB Group Plc attempt to acquire National Bank of Kenya and the merger between Commercial Bank of Africa Ltd and NIC Group Plc nears closure.

Dr Gerishon Ikiara, a development policy expert, said the governor’s latest move towards demonetisation of the currency to get rid of the illicit cash and align the currency in line with the 2010 constitution can be called out as his boldest move yet.

“While there are a lot of reasons that led to demonitisation of the currency, the 120-day rule will for Sh1,000 series will be an important instrument to nab those who have hidden money,” he said.

His task of fighting illicit cash inflows already cut out and he will have to oversee the country’s smooth transition to the new currency over the next three years.

Notes issuance

He will, however, have to contend with two petitions filed against himself and CBK, seeking his removal from office on grounds that he flouted the law in rolling out the notes.

East African Legislative Assembly MP Simon Mbugua and activist Okiya Omtatah moved to the High Court seeking orders stopping issuance of the notes.

Capping of interest rates in August 2016 led to a credit crunch which hurt SMEs as lenders perceived the enterprises as a risky segment.

But last month he led five banks — Commercial Bank of Africa, Cooperative Bank of Kenya, Diamond Trust Bank, KCB Bank and NIC — to launch loan product targeting SMEs.

Dubbed; Stawi, it offers unsecured loans between Sh30,000 and Sh250,000, which are repayable within 12 months, at nine per cent annual interest.

However, Nyandemo warns that the governor underperformed in advising the government on debt. “On this one he has underperformed. He needs to pull up his stocks.”

He urged him to use his expertise from the IMF to “boldly advice the National Treasury and President against the appetite for borrowing”.

“We are now virtually on the debt trap whereby we shall be declared credit unworthy,” said Nyandemo, adding that the signals are already coming from China for example and the World Bank too.

Njoroge’s new tenure ends in 2023. “I expect that his in-tray is largely a known known. Interest rates cap, bank consolidation, monetary policy and its transmission,” says Satchu.