It’s party time as Gor awaits coronation

Just which team will end up with the bridesmaid’s tag amongst Thika United, Western Stima and to an extent Mathare United at the conclusion of the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) this Saturday?

This is the million dollar question as the teams which are swimming in murky waters craft all manner of tricks to evade relegation.

Muhoroni Youth who were the first to bid farewell to the top-tier league, will only be playing for pride against the already safe AFC Leopards at Mumias Complex.

The relegation dogfight will be the focus and as Chemelil Sugar entertain Stima at Chemelil Complex, Thika United clash with Bandari at Thika Sub-County stadium in two of the nine matches lined up to conclude the season.

Mathare United who have the best of chances to evade banishment will be at Camp Toyoyo ground in Jericho to take on Posta Rangers who are also chasing the number two position.

Besides Leopards, Zoo Kericho guaranteed their safety in top flight football last Wednesday while condemning Thika United to an anxious week of relegation worries.

Zoo beat Thika 2-1 at Kericho Green Stadium in a match that the home side was rewarded handsomely for their positive approach right from the first whistle.

Thika looked vulnerable from the onset, and found themselves trailing the hosts by two goals by half time. They will certainly need to raise their game if they hope to overcome a highly physical Bandari side.

Thika’s coach Nicholas Muyoti is well aware of the challenge ahead but in Shami Kibwana and Eugene Mukangula, he has players capable of saving the team’s boat from capsizing in high seas.

In the meantime, Sofapaka have fate in their hands as they come face to face with Zoo Kericho at the Narok Stadium in search of a number two slot.

Some of Sofapaka key players have been ruled out of the game because of injuries but coach Sam Ssimbwa who was on a short sabbatical in his native Uganda remains bullish ahead of the duel.

“We are ready to confront Zoo and as I have always said before, it would almost be catastrophic to fail to grab the number two spot. I may be mistaken for a braggart, but I have a feeling that victory over Zoo is inevitable,” he said.

Tusker are also on the prowl for the second position and will be seeking to stop Ulinzi in Nakuru to make amends after suffereing two loses in a trot at the hands of Thika United and Sofapaka.

At Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Gor Mahia will officially be coronated as champions after their match against Sony Sugar who are still basking in the pride of having walloped Muhoroni 5-1 last week.